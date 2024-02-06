Pike County Road 2281 to be temporarily closed on Feb. 7 Published 9:39 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Pike County Road 2281, also known as Fleetwood Road, will be temporarily closed for crossdrain replacement on Feb. 7.

The portion of the road that will be closed is approximately 0.6 miles from County Road 2276 at Fleetwood Church and will be closed from 8 a.m. on Feb. 7 for eight hours, weather permitting. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available at the time of the roadwork. For more information, call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.