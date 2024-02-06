Pike County advances to Area Championship

Published 8:54 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs defeated Opp in the Class 3A, Area 4 Semifinals on Monday by a score of 47-41.

The Lady Dawgs were led by Tameija Taylor with 17 points, while Kondrea Griffin earned 10 points and Zohee Lucy scored nine points.

Pike County will play New Brockton in New Brockton in the Area Championship on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans saw their 2023-2024 season come to an end in the Class 5A, Area 4 Semifinals on Monday, falling to Greenville by a score of 39-36. Ariton’s season also came to an end in a 36-17 loss to Abbeville in the Class 2A, Area 3 Semifinals. Lizzy Woodfaulk led Ariton with eight points, while Nya Allen added six points.

The Pike Lib Lady Patriots fell 78-13 to Luverne in the Class 2A, Area 4 Semifinals, while Goshen lost to Highland Home by a score of 68-19 in the semifinals.

