Coleman commits to Jacksonville State Published 10:13 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Charles Henderson senior Zach Coleman committed to play college football at Jacksonville State on Feb. 6.

Coleman had a big season as a senior, rushing for 885 yards and 14 touchdowns on 123 carries. He also tallied nine catches for 166 yards and another score receiving. In 2022, Coleman earned All-Messenger honorable mention after leading the Trojans with 834 yards and 10 touchdowns on 167 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. As a sophomore, Coleman rushed for 356 yards and three scores on 99 caries in 2021.

Coleman will play his college football at FBS school Jacksonville State. National Signing Day is Feb. 7.