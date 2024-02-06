Coleman commits to Jacksonville State

Published 10:13 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Charles Henderson senior Zach Coleman will play college football at Jacksonville State. (Photo by Dan Smith)

Charles Henderson senior Zach Coleman committed to play college football at Jacksonville State on Feb. 6.

Coleman had a big season as a senior, rushing for 885 yards and 14 touchdowns on 123 carries. He also tallied nine catches for 166 yards and another score receiving. In 2022, Coleman earned All-Messenger honorable mention after leading the Trojans with 834 yards and 10 touchdowns on 167 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. As a sophomore, Coleman rushed for 356 yards and three scores on 99 caries in 2021.

Coleman will play his college football at FBS school Jacksonville State. National Signing Day is Feb. 7.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More newsletter

Charles Henderson High names road in honor of Dyneshia Jones-Elder

City of Troy to observe President’s Day/John Lewis’ Birthday

Pike County Road 2281 to be temporarily closed on Feb. 7

Birmingham Stallions release 2024 schedule

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who is the greatest Troy Football coach ever?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events