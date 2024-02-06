City of Troy to observe President’s Day/John Lewis’ Birthday Published 9:43 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The City of Troy will observe President’s Day/John Lewis’ Birthday on Monday, Feb. 19, and as a result all city offices will be closed.

Monday’s garbage and recycling route will instead be picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 21, instead. Emergency services – such as police and fire protection – will be fully operational during this period. For any outages related to utilities, residents should call the after hours number at, (334) 566-0177.