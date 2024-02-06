Birmingham Stallions release 2024 schedule Published 9:34 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Alabama’s only professional football team, the Birmingham Stallions, released the 2024 United Football League (UFL) schedule on Tuesday.

The reigning USFL Champions will open the season with back-to-back away games, including the season opener against the reigning XFL Champion Arlington Renegades on March 30, which will be broadcasted on FOX at noon. On April 7, the Stallions travel to face the Michigan Panthers in an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Birmingham will then host the Memphis Showboats in the home opener on April 13 at 6 p.m. in a game that will air on FOX. The Stallions host the DC Defenders for the first time ever on April 20 at 6 p.m. on FOX.

Birmingham is back on the road for back-to-back away games against the Houston Gamblers on April 27 at 6 p.m. on FOX before traveling to Memphis on May 4 at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Back at home, the Stallions will play the St. Louis Battlehawks on May 11 at 3 p.m. on FOX and host Houston on May 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The final road game of the regular season will see the Stallions travel to face the San Antonio Brahmas on May 25 at 2 p.m. on ABC before hosting Michigan in the regular season finale on June 1 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The 2024 season will see the inaugural UFL season – after the merger of the USFL and XFL – with Birmingham looking for a third straight championship. The UFL will open training camp this month.