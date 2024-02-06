Birmingham Stallions release 2024 schedule

Published 9:34 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Alex McGough (2) led the Stallions to a come-from-behind win over Pittsburgh on May 7. (Photo by Jack Martin)

Alabama’s only professional football team, the Birmingham Stallions, released the 2024 United Football League (UFL) schedule on Tuesday.

The reigning USFL Champions will open the season with back-to-back away games, including the season opener against the reigning XFL Champion Arlington Renegades on March 30, which will be broadcasted on FOX at noon. On April 7, the Stallions travel to face the Michigan Panthers in an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Birmingham will then host the Memphis Showboats in the home opener on April 13 at 6 p.m. in a game that will air on FOX. The Stallions host the DC Defenders for the first time ever on April 20 at 6 p.m. on FOX.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Birmingham is back on the road for back-to-back away games against the Houston Gamblers on April 27 at 6 p.m. on FOX before traveling to Memphis on May 4 at 11 a.m. on ABC.

Back at home, the Stallions will play the St. Louis Battlehawks on May 11 at 3 p.m. on FOX and host Houston on May 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The final road game of the regular season will see the Stallions travel to face the San Antonio Brahmas on May 25 at 2 p.m. on ABC before hosting Michigan in the regular season finale on June 1 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The 2024 season will see the inaugural UFL season – after the merger of the USFL and XFL – with Birmingham looking for a third straight championship. The UFL will open training camp this month.

More newsletter

Pike County advances to Area Championship

ALEA SWAT involved in shooting with bank heist suspect

JRL Conference: A continuance of Leadership

Winfred Hawkins “Comedian” Thursday at IAC

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who is the greatest Troy Football coach ever?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events