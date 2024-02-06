ALEA SWAT involved in shooting with bank heist suspect

Published 8:42 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), ALEA SWAT officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect who was allegedly threatening individuals with a knife in Ozark on Feb. 5.

According to the release, ALEA received reports of a suspect threatening individuals with a knife at a local bank in Ozark in Dale County. An ALEA Trooper assigned to the Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop the subject, Boyd Douglas Phillips, 47, of Ozark, and a vehicle pursuit followed.

The pursuit led to the 100 Block of Hub Street in Ozark where Phillips fled into a nearby residence and barricaded himself inside, the release stated. According to the statement, ALEA SWAT and local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. During the course of the incident, ALEA SWAT officers shot Phillips, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and findings will be turned over to the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.

