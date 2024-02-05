Winfred Hawkins “Comedian” Thursday at IAC Published 6:00 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The International Arts Center (IAC) at Troy University is proud to display artwork by Montgomery native Winfred Hawkins in the Foyer Gallery. In addition to being an active graphic designer, artist and muralist in his hometown, Hawkins serves as the programs manager for the dynamic Arts Revive organization in Salma.

The reception for Winfred Hawkins’ “Comedian” will be from 5-7 p.m., February 8. The Artist Talk will be12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on March 20.

Hawkins began drawing at an early age, inspired by his father. After suffering a nerve injury in 2012, he changed his style considerably to use both hands. The artist mostly used his non-dominant right hand for sketching and painting; he reserves his left hand for work that is more involved in content and style.

This exhibition, “Comedian,” highlights the dark humor in Hawkins’ work, while using comedy and allegory to talk about difficult issues within our society.

The award-winning artist’s work can also be found at Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery where he was commissioned in 2007, to design 10 bronze roundels outside the museum.

“Comedian” is curated by Paul Barrrett