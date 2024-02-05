Troy tops Georgia State, Cross wins 300th game Published 8:42 am Monday, February 5, 2024

The Troy Trojans (15-8, 9-2) bested the Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-7) 78-74 on Saturday and in the process head coach Scott Cross won his 300th career game.

Cross’ career record now stands at 300-233 but he downplayed the milestone after the win.

“I told the guys, 300 means nothing,” Cross emphasized. “15 (wins this season) means a lot to me. Being where we are right now means a lot to me.”

The place Troy is in is second in the Sun Belt Conference currently, just one game out of first place with the SBC Tournament quickly approaching.

Troy led for much of the game against Georgia State but the Panthers managed to cut the lead to two with just 8:05 remaining. Troy then went on to continue to stretch the lead, leading by as many as nine points. The Panthers hit a three-pointer as time expired to make the score look better on paper but Troy led by seven with just eight seconds left.

The Trojans shot 40.6 percent from the field in the win and won the rebound battle 48-32, while forcing seven turnovers and scoring 12 points off turnovers.

Myles Rigsby led Troy with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Both Aamer Muhammad and Tayton Conerway scored 15 points each, while Muhammad grabbed six rebounds and Conerway had five. Christyon Eugene also chipped in with 13 points. Jackson Fields grabbed seven rebounds and earned three blocks on the defensive end.

Troy is back at Trojan Arena on Wednesday for a conference showdown with Marshall at 6 p.m.