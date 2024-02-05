JRL Conference: A continuance of Leadership Published 6:07 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The 2024 Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference was held on the campus of Troy University Friday and Saturday.

The leadership conference is hosted annually by Troy University and the City of Troy.

Response to both the opening and closing programs and the general session was overwhelming said Shelia Jackson, Troy Tourism director.

The focus of the 2024 Congressman John Robert Leadership Conference was The Art of Empowerment: Leadership Through the Ages.

Rodney Bullard, CEO of the Same House in Atlanta was the conference speaker on Friday night at Troy University’s Trojan Center Theater.

At, Saturday noon, Michelle Summers, educator, advocate and activist, spoke to a packed house in the Lamar P. Higgins Ballrooms.

Bullard’s message was one of togetherness.

“The mission of The Same House is to bring people together, “Bullard said.

“Regardless of our differences, we know that at the end of the day we live in ‘the same house – and the problems that impact you impact me,” Bullard said.

Michelle Summers’ message was one of encouragement and the challenge of moving forward with the guidance that comes from the reading of the Word.

Summers challenged the attendees.

“What are you doing with what God has given you?” Summers asked? “One’s living should not be a thing. Black, white or polka dot. Open the Word of God and check into the power zone!”

Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. and Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves said this year’s Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference provided continuance of outstanding opportunities for the leadership growth for which it is known.