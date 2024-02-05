JCA outlines events through March Published 6:02 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Andrea Pack, Johnson Center for the Arts director, has outlined the JCA events and activities through March.

Pack said the “Broken Bridges over Ukraine” exhibit will close on March 1. The closing reception will be announced.

The Warren Simmons’ “Serendipity” exhibit is now open and will close on March 29. The Art of Seeing Workshop with Warren Simons is set on Second Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. The workshop is free.

The Zdenko Krtic Exhibit opens March 6 and runs through April 28. The reception will be April 2 from 5 until 7 p.m.

The Troyfest Student Art Competition Exhibit is set for April 4- April 28.

“These pieces are selected by area art teachers from their students’ work over the year,” Pack said. “If a student is homeschooled (not in a co-op) or does not have another avenue of participation, the JCA will accept digital applications with a deadline of April and select 40 from that group.”

The Pine Needle Basket Workshop with craftsman Shelia Brooks will be February 10 and 17. The cost is $100 per person. Price includes all materials and lunch. This class will consist of two 4-hour sessions, with the completion of one basket. Pre-registration is required.

March 9 – Transfer Drawing Cost: $10 per person. Price includes all materials.

For more information about classes and events at the JCA call 670-2287.