Goshen’s Kamauri Lampley commits to Savannah State Published 10:07 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Goshen senior football player Kamauri Lampley announced his commitment to play college football at Savannah State on Monday.

Lampley earned All-Messenger honors this past season after tallying 54 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and four sacks on the season.

“First, I just want to thank God for letting me be able to play the sport I love at the next level and to live out my dream,” Lampley said of his commitment. “I also want to thank my family that has been there with me since the beginning and has helped me reach my goal of being the man I am today. I would also like to thank my coaches that have helped me along the way.

“I have to thank the people who have joined me on this journey, such as my friends, teammates and others. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Savannah State University. Go Tigers.”