Goshen and Ariton boys, Pike Lib girls advance in Area Tournaments Published 9:02 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Both the Goshen Eagles and Pike Liberal Arts Lady Eagles picked up first round wins in the Class 2A, Area 4 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments last week.

The Pike Lib girls defeated Zion Chapel by a score of 31-27 in the first round of the Area 4 Tournament. Pike Lib will now play Luverne in the semifinals in Luverne on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Highland Home will play Goshen at 5 p.m. in the other semifinal game.

On the boys side, Goshen squeaked out a 44-43 win over Pike Lib in the first round game. Goshen’s Jayden McNabb scored 17 points in the win, while JD Burney added nine points. Pike Lib was led by Jackson Mitchell with 18 points, while Sawyer Keck scored seven points.

Goshen will now play Highland Home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Zion Chapel faces Luverne in the other semifinal game at 5 p.m. Both games will be played in Highland Home.

In the Class 2A, Area 3 Boys Tournament, Ariton defeated GW Long in the semifinals by a score of 62-35. Ian Senn scored 26 points and tallied 10 rebounds for Ariton, while Lawson Leger added 10 points and Matt McNair scored 10 points.

Ariton plays Abbeville on Feb. 6 in Ariton for the Area Championship at 6 p.m. The Ariton girls also defeated GW Long 41-22 in the girls semifinals and will play Abbeville at 5 p.m. in the championship game in Abbeville on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.

In Class 3A, Area 4 Pike County will travel to New Brockton on Feb. 5 to face Opp in the Area Semifinals. New Brockton plays Daleville in the other semifinal game. The Championship will be held Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The Pike County boys play Daleville in the Area Semifinals in New Brockton at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6. The other semifinal game will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the Championship Game held on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

In the Class 5A, Area 4 Girls Tournament Charles Henderson plays Greenville at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 in Greenville. The winner plays Carroll in the championship on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

The Charles Henderson boys will host the Area 4 Boys Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Trojans will play the winner of Carroll vs. Greenville, which takes place Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.