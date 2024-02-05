Dunn, Sharp announce college commitments Published 9:53 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Charles Henderson High School senior football players Benton Dunn and Sterling Sharp announced their college football commitments last week.

Dunn committed to accept a football scholarship at Kennesaw State, while Sharp committed to Birmingham Southern. Dunn also had offers from Birmingham Southern and Stetson University.

Dunn earned First-Team All-State honors in 2023 and was second-team all-state in 2022. He didn’t give up any sacks this season and tallied 52 pancake blocks. Dunn also earned All-Messenger honors and was selected to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game. Sharp was also a member of the CHHS offensive line that rushed for more than 1,700 yards and tallied nearly 4,000 total yards of offense.

Charles Henderson senior Dertavious Lee also announced on Monday that he was committing to Birmingham Southern.