Police Report, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Jan. 26

Pearson, Lucious E, 48, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication

Mahone, Barbara J, 45, Alias Warrants

McCrary, Dewayne A, 36, Drivers License not in Possession

McBryde, Darius A, 34, Alias Warrants

Jackson, Jerrell T, 55, Alias Warrants

Garcia, Sara M, 41, Disorderly Conduct

Flowers, Lakirria D, 33, Contempt of Court

Jan. 27

Johnson, Charlotte, R, 48, DUI

Jan. 28

Blackburn, Brianca G, 27, Alias Warrant

Minor, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court

Jan. 30

Parker, Jeffrey W, 50, Alias Warrant

Gardner, A’mya J, 24, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jan. 31

Cabble, Carl E, 68, Reckless Endangerment, Assault

Minor, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest

Moultry, Briana L, 30, Harassment, Harassing Communications

Gardner, A’mya J, 24, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sleasman, Kayla D, 32, Public Intoxication