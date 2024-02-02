Obituary, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Published 6:18 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Luther Thomas Johnston

Luther Thomas Johnston, born September 10, 1939, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from Englewood Health Center in Monroeville; AL. Thomas was born in Brundidge, AL, the oldest child of L.Q. “Quit” and Adele Johnston. He graduated from Pike County High School and attended Huntingdon College and the University of Alabama before serving in the United States Army. After returning to Brundidge from his military service, he worked with his father operating L.Q. Johnston Repair Shop, serving the needs of many beloved customers throughout Pike and surrounding counties for decades.

In April 1971, he married Gail Eubanks, a native of South Carolina. They moved from Brundidge to Troy in 1974 and have three children: John Thomas Johnston (Carol) of Monroeville, James Harold Johnston of Birmingham, and Joyce Annette Johnston of Pelham. He dedicated his life to serving his church, family, and customers. He was a member of Troy First Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir for close to 50 years.

Thomas was also an avid amateur (ham) radio operator holding the callsign KC4FIG. Through ham radio he made contacts with people all over the world, mostly using Morse code, and developed friendships with other hams across the state and region. He enjoyed the hobby and his ham radio friends, but his key is now silent.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. He is survived by his children, three grandchildren, Faith Johnston of Birmingham, Grace and Luke Johnston of Monroeville; daughter-in-law, Carol Griggers Johnston of Monroeville; a sister, Bennie Carol Botts (John) of Fort Payne; a niece, Jo Ellen Botts Ingram (Darrell) of Birmingham,;and a nephew, Neil Botts (Autumn) of Helena, Montana. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Skeen Funeral Home of Troy with Rev. Steve Winton officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the funeral home from 12:00 pm. until time of service. Entombment will be at Green Hills Cemetery Mausoleum, Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.

