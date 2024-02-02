Allen takes chamber reins Published 6:13 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce recently hired Bethany Wilson Allen as chamber president.

A native of Elba, Bethany graduated from Elba High School in 2011 and then attended Troy University.

In 2015, Bethany graduated from Troy with her Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism and a minor in leadership development. While at Troy, Bethany served as an SGA senator and as president of the Delta Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority, among other leadership roles.

For nearly a decade, she served as marketing manager of Glow in downtown Troy. During her time at Glow, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce became a valuable resource to Bethany, and she experienced firsthand the critical role of the chamber in the growth of local businesses.

Bethany also draws on years of experience in account management and sales. Most recently, while working for Stovehouse in Huntsville, she implemented countless marketing campaigns, planned and executed high-profile events, and worked closely with small businesses and retailers to promote their growth and visibility.

While at Elba High School, she served as chairman of the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program, and learned firsthand the value of community involvement and civic engagement for young people. She hopes to bring this same knowledge and passion to the Junior Ambassadors and Leadership Pike programs. Her experience in account management, event planning, and marketing– combined with her passion for local business– makes Bethany Allen an excellent resource for the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

“I hope to see Pike County businesses prosper through Chamber membership: by providing them with educational resources, networking opportunities, and increased exposure and publicity,” Bethany said. “I am excited to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”