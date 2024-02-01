Michelle Summers to deliver leadership conference address Published 4:51 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Michelle Summers is a native of Chicago but journeyed to Montgomery to pursue her degrees in higher learning from Alabama State University.

She received her B. A. in English and her M.Ed. in Language Arts Secondary Education.

Summers continued her relationship with the university through Dr. Tonea Stewarts’ performing arts camps where she served as the head of acting.

She is the founder and CEO of the Michelle Summers Enterprise LLC. as well as the creator and host of the social-media platform “Michelle Speaks (Life)” which has amassed thousands of followers nationwide.

Her career as an educator has spanned more than 24 years. Summers has been a part of the restructuring of at-risk schools and served on several curriculum committees.

She is currently an educational facilitator with the Department of Youth Services, where she is blessed to provide hope, direction and educational services to disenfranchised, adjudicated young men within the state of Alabama.

Summers advocates for community, education and the youth.

She has performed on diverse stages throughout the nation and is an accomplished inspirational. educational and motivational speaker.

Summers currently serves as president of the MMEA Chapter of the AEA and is a sister of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

She is the proud mother of Elizabeth Caroline, the true motivation of her life’s work