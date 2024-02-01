JRL Leadership Conference opens Friday night Published 4:49 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

The 21st Annual Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference opens tonight at the Trojan Center Theater on the campus of Troy University and will continue on Saturday in the Lamar P. Higgins Ballrooms at the university’s Trojan Center.

Troy University and the City of Troy host the annual JRL Leadership Conference and are committed its continuance,

Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. said Troy University is pleased to join with the City of Troy in hosting this event which brings so many talented and dedicated community leaders to the Troy University campus and the City of Troy.

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves said the City of Troy is proud to partner with Troy University to host such an exceptional conference.

The theme of the 2024 Congressman Robert John Lewis Leadership Conference is “The Art of Empowerment: Leadership Through the Ages” The conference promises to be outstanding in fostering leadership in cities and counties through the dedication and commitment of those in attendance, the community leaders said.

Hawkins and Reeves also expressed appreciation to the Leadership Conference Committee for planning and carrying out, yet another, outstanding Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference.

The 2024 Conference speakers are Rodney Ballard, chief executive officer of Same House in Atlanta, check-in, at the Trojan Center lobby, and Michelle Summers, educator, advocate and activist. Registration is at 8 a.m. Trojan Center Lobby

Gwendolyn Mosley, chair of the 2024 JRL Leadership Conference expressed appreciation to the members of the Advisory Board for their hard work and diligence, the conference speakers for their time and knowledge and, last but not least, the attendees who support the JRL Leadership Conference each year.