Wiregrass Wolverines gear up for year two Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Wiregrass Wolverines are getting set for year two for the semi-professional football league based in Elba.

The Wolverines’ 2024 roster features players from all over the Wiregrass ranging from Montgomery to Elba, Ariton, Troy and surrounding areas. There’s also players from outside of the Wiregrass, including from Tuscaloosa and Spanish Fort.

Some of the local players include former Charles Henderson player Christopher Jordan, Ariton’s Braxton Sheppard and Jack native Larry Smith Jr. Players representing Elba include Kendra Jordan, Omarion Terry, Richmon Singletary, Dalton Parrish, Taylor Stephens, Ashton Davis, Dylan Dawson, Drake Stinson and Micah Russell. Players from Enterprise include Jermaine Adams, Derrick Rollie, Matthew Reed, Stephen Teques and Adrian Austin.

The Wolverines will play home games at the old Miller Memorial Stadium in Elba. The season opens on March 2 against the Alabama Wardawgs before three straight road games against the Alabama Headhunters on March 9, Clarksville Chiefs on March 16 and a rematch with the Wardawgs on March 23.

The Wolverines are back at home for back-to-back games with the Headhunters on March 30 and Columbus Storm on April 6. After a road matchup with the Georgia Trojans on April 13, the Wolverines get a bye week and then wrap up the season with three straight home games.

The Wolverines play the Clarksville Chiefs on April 27, Pensacola Jets on May 4 and Georgia Trojans on May 18.