Salvation Army Cam Stew Sale Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. Published 5:22 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Pike County Salvation Army’s Wintertime Camp Stew sale is today from noon until 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy.

Donna Kidd, Service Center manager, said orders have been taken for, arguably the best camp stew around. However, there will be plenty of camp stew available for pickup and purchase until 6 p.m.

“We don’t want anyone to be disappointed that they missed our camp stew sale,” Kidd said. “It’s good at pickup and will be just as good out of the freezer.”

Kidd said, the Salvation Army’s camp stew is holding steady at $10 a quart. And, that’s a good price for a good cause.

“The next Salvation Army Camp Stew sale won’t be until November,” Kidd said. “We still have some cold weather ahead and there is nothing better than a bowl of camp stew. So, stop at the service center today and get Carter’s recipe camp stew for now or to thaw out on a late winter’s night.”