Rodney Bullard opening speaker at Black Leadership Conference Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Rodney Bullard is Chief Executive Officer of The Same House, a public benefit corporation based in Atlanta will be the featured speaker at the Black Leadership Conference at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Trojan Center Theater on the campus of Troy University.

The Same House is a community-driven movement addressing the social and economic challenges facing our world today. The mission of The Same House is rooted in the values and aims of the Beloved Community, an annual experience created by The Same House to bring all of Atlanta together, and the uplifting words of Congressman John Lewis: “We’re one people. We’re one family. We all live in the same house.”

Bullard previously served as vice president of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at Chick-fil-A, Inc., and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, where he started and scaled the company’s corporate social responsibility, environmental, community engagement, and philanthropic functions.

With experience in marketing, real estate, customer service, and ESG, Bullard led Chick-fil-A’s efforts to revitalize the Westside of Atlanta, the Beloved Benefit, aimed at bridging social and economic division, created the True-Inspiration Awards, and inspired several successful public, private partnerships touching the lives of over 30 million people annually.

Bullard is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, received his Juris Doctorate in Law from Duke University School of Law in 2001, and his MBA from the University of Georgia in 2012.

A proud veteran, Bullard served in the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps, eventually working at the Pentagon as a Congressional Legislative Liaison in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.

Bullard is a bestselling author of “Heroes Wanted: Why The World Needs You to Live Your Heart Out”.

He was named to The Atlanta Magazine’s “500 Most Influential Atlantans” list for five years consecutively, 2019-2023 and recognized by the Georgia Secretary of State as an, “Outstanding Georgia Citizen”.