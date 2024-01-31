Black History, Dr. Seuss featured at Tupper Lightfoot Library Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Tupper light Memorial Library in Brundidge has planned a busy and outstanding calendar of events for February and March.

Library Director Theresa Trawick said two big events are the Black History Program on February 24 and Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party on March 2,

“We expect to have large attendance for those events and we encourage everyone to mark February 24 and March 2 on their calendars,” Trawick said.

The Black History Program will be “Celebrating Unsung Heroes” at 10 a.m. February 24 at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library,

The program will be a time to learn more about unsung local unsung heroes

“Seuss on the Loose Week” will be a time to dress up wacky crazy and com to the library and have fun.

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at the library.

Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by participating in a wacky time at Tupper that will include games, snacks, and crafts, Trawick said.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has a large collection of books about Black History’s unsung heroes to read and learn about. Tupper also has a large collection of Dr. Seuss book that are wacky and fun to read.

Learn more about programs and events at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street in Brundidge.