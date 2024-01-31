Area Hoops: Pike Lib tops Goshen in area matchup, ZCHS eclipses 20 wins Published 9:39 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a 51-41 win over the Goshen Eagles in a Class 2A, Area 4 showdown on Tuesday.

Pike jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter and led 26-17 at halftime. Pike was led by Slade Renfore with 15 points, all on five three-pointers. Jackson Mitchell added 11 points and Will Rice chipped in with a double-double, tallying 10 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

Goshen was led by JD Burney’s 12 points, four steals and three rebounds, while Makayel McBride earned nine points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal.

The Lady Eagles picked up a 45-20 win over Pike Lib, however.

The Charles Henderson Trojans topped Pike Road by a score of 73-52 with Jywon Boyd leading the way with 21 points. Bray Jones added 18 points in the Trojan win. The Lady Trojans lost to Pike Road 48-36.

The Zion Chapel Rebels surpassed 20 wins in a season for the first time in at least 20 years with a 57-40 win over New Brockton on Tuesday.

Jacbo Chestnut led Zion Chapel with 24 points, while Slade Grantham added 16 points and Hayden Speckert earned eight points for the Rebels. The Lady Rebels lost to New Brockton 70-11.

The Pike County Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker to Barbour County on Tuesday by a score of 69-67 despite leading by nine points late in the game. Kam Christian, Markelis Hobdy and Braylin Jackson earned 14 points each for the Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs also lost to Barbour County by a score of 54-44.

The Ariton Purple Cats lost to Providence Christian by a score of 62-46 in Dothan on Tuesday. Matt McNair led the Purple Cats with 14 points, while Ian Senn added 11 points. The Lady Purple Cats also lost to Providence Christian by a score of 46-33. Nya Allen led Ariton with 18 points.