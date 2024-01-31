All-Conference JUCO safety commits to Troy Published 9:50 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Troy Trojans added yet another junior college (JUCO) standout to the Class of 2024 when Pearl River Community College’s Kam Norwood committed to the Trojans on Tuesday.

Norwood committed to Troy over offers from other schools like Tuskegee, Arkansas State, ULM, Louisiana Tech, Jackson State and Coastal Carolina. He earned All-MACCC honors in both of his seasons at Pearl River as a defensive back.

In 2022, Norwood tallied 28 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups. In 2023, he netted 35 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and two blocked kicks.

Troy Transfer Portal Commitments (Updated Jan. 31)

– Derek Burns Jr., DL, Kilgore College

– Gerald Green, RB, ECU/Georgia Southern

– Brendan Jackson, LB, Gardner-Webb

– Cecil Powell, DB, North Carolina State

– Jordan Perry, S, Kansas State

– Josh Donald, DT, Southern University

– Jah-Mal Williams, OLB, Cincinnati

– Semaj James, CB, Butler Community College

– Trent Henry, CB, Grambling State

– Devin Lafayette, SPEAR, Northern Illinois

– Evan Crenshaw, P, Coastal Carolina

– CK Kaba, DL, Iowa-Western Community College

– Kam Norwood, S, Pearl River Community College