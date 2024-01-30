Troy’s Tai’Sheka Porchia captures SBC Player of the Week Published 11:33 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Troy Trojans women’s basketball star Tai’Sheka Porchia earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for her double-double performance against Arkansas State on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1-inch, forward tallied an eye-popping 35 points and 17 rebounds in the Trojan win in overtime in front of a record-setting Trojan Arena crowd.

“Tai’s story is a great example of what can happen when we take a talent that God gives us, and we work consistently and humbly to grow that talent,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “She never tries to draw attention to herself, but now her accomplishments are putting her in the spotlight. Well done, Tai. What a great Trojan.”

Porchia, who earned All-Sun Belt honors last season, also tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in Troy’s first-ever win over Southern Miss earlier in the week.

Porchia is averaging 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season.