Troy welcomes home new offensive coordinator Sean Reagan Published 10:37 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Troy head coach Gerad Parker’s first offensive coordinator is a familiar face for Troy Trojan fans as longtime former Troy coach Sean Reagan was announced as the hire on Tuesday.

Reagan, a native of Conyers, Ga., started his coaching career with Troy in 2008 as a graduate assistant under legendary Trojan coach Larry Blakeney. He then first became a full-time coach at Troy in 2011 as quarterbacks coach for Blakeney in 2011 before also coaching the running backs from 2015 until 2017. He was co-offensive coordinator under Neal Brown in 2018 at Troy, as well. Now, Reagan returns to Troy as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

While Reagan coached the quarterbacks at Troy, the Trojans had high-powered offensive attack including that of record-setting quarterbacks Levi Brown, Corey Robinson, Deon Anthony, Brandon Silvers and Kaleb Barker; all names Trojan fans will be very familiar with.

Reagan started his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant coach at Rockdale High School in Georgia before becoming an assistant at Chestatee High School in 2002 and offensive coordinator there in 2004. He also served as offensive coordinator at Monroe Area High School in Georgia in 2006 before becoming a grad assistant at Troy.

He was also a gradate assistant at Texas Tech in 2010 before he starting his full-time college coaching career at Troy in 2011. In 2019, Reagan left Troy with Brown to serve as quarterbacks coach from 2019 until 2021. He coached the tight ends at West Virginia in 2022 and was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at WVU in 2023.

Reagan and Parker coached together at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021.