Troy Hoops planning exciting halftime shows for upcoming contests Published 9:45 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Troy University has announced halftime shows for a number of upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games upcoming in February.

During halftime of the men’s game against Marshall on Feb. 7, the Teridona School of Dance – based in Hueytown – will perform during halftime and during the men’s team’s Feb. 10 game against Kent State, the Viper Dance Team from Dothan will perform at halftime. Troy cheerleading alumni will also be recognized during halftime.

Troy will also host men’s and women’s doubleheaders on Feb. 15 and 17 with special halftime shows of the men’s games during those doubleheaders. On Feb. 15, the women will play Texas State and the men host Arkansas State. During halftime of the men’s game, the ZOOperstars will perform their halftime show, which was a big hit last season.

On Feb. 17, the famous Halftime Dogs will perform their Frisbee act during halftime of both the women’s and men’s games against ULM.