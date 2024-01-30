Troy earns commitment from 5-star ranked kicker Published 9:21 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

This weekend, the Troy football team earned a commitment from Madison-Ridgeland Academy kicker/punter Max Zuluaga.

Zuluaga is ranked as a five-star kicker and the No. 5 overall kicker in the entire country by National Kicking Rankings. Of the four kickers ranked above him, one is going to Baylor and another in going to play at South Carolina.

Zuluaga knocked down 14-of-16 career field goals in high school and made 151-of-155 extra points. He also averaged 54.8 yards-per-kickoff in 2023 and 48.5 yards-per-punt with a long punt of 70 yards and four punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line. As a senior, he scored 50 points, converting all 41 PATs and converting 4-of-6 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards. He converted all eight of his field goal attempts in 2022. Zuluaga earned All-American Honorable Mention from Kohl’s Kicking Camp as a punter this season.