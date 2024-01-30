Troy Basketball wins doubleheader in packed Trojan Arena Published 9:08 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up Saturday wins in a doubleheader inside a packed Trojan Arena on Saturday.

The women’s team (11-8, 8-1) won their eighth straight contest in front of a record attendance of 4,211 by knocking off Arkansas State 91-84 in overtime.

With just 38 seconds remaining seconds remaining, the Trojans trailed 73-71 when Troy’s Tai’Sheka Porchia scored a layup off a fast break after Sharonica Hartsfield earned a steal. After getting a defensive rebound, Nia Daniel knocked down a layup of her own with just 11 seconds remaining to give Troy a 75-73 lead.

As time expired, Arkansas State’s Lauryn Pendleton scored off a put back layup to send the game into overtime. Overtime, however, was all Troy as the Trojans outscored the Red Wolves 16-9 in the final period to secure the win.

Troy shot 41.4 percent from the field in the win, while holding Arkansas State to 37.2 percent shooting. Troy also dominated the boards, outrebounding Arkansas State 62-48 and also forced 11 turnovers.

“Amazing night in Trojan Arena. Obviously, we won a thriller in overtime, but I want to first thank each and every person that was in the stands today. When we were down and retook the lead, everyone was on their feet and screaming,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “The fans’ energy transferred to us, and we felt like we couldn’t lose. Makayia Hallmon is a confident person. It was all Tai’Sheka for a while, but Jennifer Graf made the call to trust her with that ball at the end of the game and she was clutch. It’s a testament to her that she can be struggling but still have the confidence to go out there and hit that shot.”

Porchia had a huge night for the Trojans, tallying 35 points, 17 rebounds and blocking a shot, while Makayia Hallmon added 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Hollings chipped in with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Shaulana Wagner grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists, as well.

The men’s team (13-8, 7-2) welcomed rival South Alabama into Trojan Arena and they were greeted with an attendance of 5,110, which was the second most in Trojan Arena history trailing only the first game ever played in the arena against Mississippi State back in 2012.

Trojan fans were rewarded with an 83-79 win over their rival, giving Troy its most home wins ever at Trojan Arena and the second most home wins in school history.

Troy shot 45.3 percent from the field and held South to 43.5 percent shooting, while winning the rebound battle 42-33 and forcing 10 turnovers. Troy also dominated the paint, outscoring South Alabama 40-24 down low.

“I thought it was a good game. We could have been a little tougher on defending the three-point line,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “We have to be more aggressive and we can’t continue to allow double-figure three-pointers. But our guys stepped up. Aamer Muhammad made some huge shots for us. Myles Rigsby made some huge shots. I’m just happy we got a win. It’s a rivalry game and it’s never going to be easy. I’m thankful to the good lord for this victory.”

Aamer Muhammad led Troy with 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Myles Rigsby added 21 points and four rebounds. Christyon Eugene chipped in with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

The women’s team is on the road on Feb. 1 against ULM, while the men travel to Georgia Southern.