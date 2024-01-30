Salvation Army’s camp stew sale Thursday Published 7:12 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Pike County Salvation Army’s Wintertime Camp Stew sale is set for noon until 6 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army Service Center on South Brundidge.

Donna Kidd, Salvation Army Service Center manager, said Thursday’s camp stew sale will be the last until November.

“As usual, our camp stew is made by Carter Sanders’ famous recipe so you won’t get any better camp stew anywhere than at the Pike County Salvation Army’s sale and you won’t find any camp stew at a better price.

“We are keeping our price at $10 a quart because this is an opportunity to make this available and affordable to those who so generously support the Pike County Salvation with Red Kettle man hours and donations; purchases and donations to the Thrift Store and man hours to our different projects, including Empty Bowls. These donations of time help raise dollars to help friends and neighbors in need.

The camp stew many be reserved by calling the service enter at 808-1069 or by pickup from noon until 6 p.m. The stew is a good when it comes out of the freezer as when it goes in.