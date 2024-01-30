Obituary, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Jeannie Odell Peacock Griggs

Mrs. Jeannie Odell Peacock Griggs, age 95, of Opp, Alabama died Thursday, January 25, 2024 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Griggs is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Larry Griggs & Becky; daughter & son-in-law, Sara Jean Griggs Winford & David; sister, Sybil Coston; grandchildren, Jason Griggs & Gina, Amy Nichols & Robert, Michael Winford & Susan, Amber Wilson & Donnie and Stephanie Winford; great-grandchildren, Peyton Thompson, Preston Griggs, Jaxon Griggs, Zachary Peters, Emma Nichols, Beau Winford, Ava Winford, Brooklyn Wilson and Brody Winford; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil “Doc” Griggs; granddaughter, Wendy Griggs Thompson; parents, Stella Elizabeth Windham Peacock and Arthur Graph Peacock; and siblings, James Corbie Peacock, Florence P. Floyd, John Pugh Peacock, Grace P. Dunn, Gillis Peacock, Gafford Lamar Peacock and Arthur Graph Peacock, Jr.

A memorial service for Mrs. Jeannie Odell Peacock Griggs will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024 from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 15947 US Hwy 29 S., Andalusia, AL 36420. Larry Thompson will be speaking.