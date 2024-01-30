Jywon Boyd lifts CHHS over Pike County Published 8:29 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Charles Henderson’s Jywon Boyd drilled a three-pointer with just seconds remaining in Saturday’s contest over county rival Pike County Bulldogs to tie the score 53-53.

Just seconds later, Boyd stole the ball from Pike County and knocked down a layup to seal the 55-53 win. Pike County at one final look at a buzzer beater but it came up short.

Boyd led CHHS in the win with 25 points, while Bradley Prestwood added 10 points. Markelis Hobdy led Pike County with 19 points and Ronaldo Boyd added 10 points with Tra Davenport scoring eight points.

That win capped off an exciting week for the Trojans that saw CHHS clinch the regular season Class 5A, Area 3 Crown for the third consecutive season with a 73-58 win over Greenville. Boyd again led the way with 20 points, while Bray Jones scored 13 points and Tyler Cross scored 12 points.

The win not only secured the No. 1 seed for CHHS in the upcoming area tournament but it sealed a third straight undefeated area record for the Trojans.