Elba linebacker Cayden Adkins earns Troy offer Published 9:30 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

This past weekend, Elba High School incoming senior linebacker Cayden Adkins earned a scholarship offer from Troy University.

Coming off Troy’s Junior Camp last weekend, Adkins’ offer is his first Division I offer. The Wiregrass local earned All-State honors as a junior, tallying 120 tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked punts. His eye-popping tackle-for-loss total was ranked sixth in the nation.

JR SEASON

First Team All-State.

I’m ranked #1 in the sate and #6 in the nation in TFL’s.

I’m an Athlete on both sides of the ball!

Main position Hybrid DE/OLB ‼️🏈

Offense Hybrid TE/FB

Finished up in 12 games with

⚫️1132 OFFENSE YRDS TE/WB

⚫️120 Tackles

⚫️ 81 Solos

⚫️ 41… pic.twitter.com/Nm50zgcx72 — Cayden Adkins (@CaydenAdkins2) January 11, 2024

On offense, Adkins plays both tight end and fullback and netted more than 1,000 total yards, as well.

Elba High School has some history with former Tigers becoming Trojans. Former All-American Michael Lindsay played in Troy in the 2010s and former Tiger Ted Horstead went down as one of the best running backs in Troy history. Horstead’s brother Don Horstead played for Bear Bryant at Alabama.