Elba linebacker Cayden Adkins earns Troy offer

Published 9:30 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

All-State linebacker Cayden Adkins earned an offer from Troy this weekend. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

This past weekend, Elba High School incoming senior linebacker Cayden Adkins earned a scholarship offer from Troy University.

Coming off Troy’s Junior Camp last weekend, Adkins’ offer is his first Division I offer. The Wiregrass local earned All-State honors as a junior, tallying 120 tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked punts. His eye-popping tackle-for-loss total was ranked sixth in the nation.

On offense, Adkins plays both tight end and fullback and netted more than 1,000 total yards, as well.

Elba High School has some history with former Tigers becoming Trojans. Former All-American Michael Lindsay played in Troy in the 2010s and former Tiger Ted Horstead went down as one of the best running backs in Troy history. Horstead’s brother Don Horstead played for Bear Bryant at Alabama.

