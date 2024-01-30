Book Store features Black History Month Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Already, the Book Store at the Troy Public Library is the go-to place for teachers who are focusing on Black History in their classrooms during the Month of February The Book Store has a large selection of books that focus on Black History for classroom libraries and are available for students to take and return more about Black History and those who were and playing leading roles in today’s world.

The Book Store has a large number of books and magazine that focus on Black History during the month of February and those who were and are prominent leaders.

The Book Store also has books on CD, DVDs and free magazines.

Byrd said keep checking at the Book Stores for new book donations.

The Book Store is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.