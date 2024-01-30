Area teams compete in hoops action Published 8:50 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Pike County, Ariton and Goshen were all in basketball action this week.

On Monday, the Goshen eagles lost 39-21 to Highland Home in a low-scoring affair. Jayden McNabb and Makayel McBride scored five points each for the Eagles. McBride also had nine rebounds and four blocks, while McNabb earned five rebounds and one steal in the loss.

The Eagles also lost 61-37 to the Luverne Tigers last Friday with KJ Bristow scoring 10 points with three assists. McNabb added eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while McBride grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Goshen girls also lost 53-24 to Luverne on Monday. Alyssa Sparks and Ja’Nia Martin scored nine points each for the Lady Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Ariton boys defeated Barbour County 57-50 on Monday to force a tie with Abbeville in the area record. Lawson Leger and Matt McNair led Ariton with 16 points each, while Myles Tyler grabbed 17 rebounds. The Purple Cats also won a coin toss between them and Abbeville to secure the No. 1 seed in next week’s area tournament.

The Ariton girls also defeated Barbour County 56-51 with Macileigh Bragg having a big night with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Nya Allen added 14 points.

The Pike County boys lost 62-47 to Cottonwood. Markelis Hobdy scored 12 points and eighth grader Az’hore Eutsey scored 11 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Pike County girls lost 47-21 to Cottonwood with JoJo Thomas leading the Lady Dawgs with eight points.