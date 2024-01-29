T-shirts support American Heart Association Published 5:35 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

The Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association will begin selling “Go Red” T-shirts next week in support of the

“Go Red’ the month-long awareness campaign which begins each year, on the first Friday in February.

Tracey Davis, chapter member, said the entire month of February will be dedicated to the efforts to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death in America.

The long sleeve shirts are $20 and the short sleeves are $15.

Davis is the contact person for “Go Red” T-shirts. She can be reached at 372-5099.

“The mission of the American Heart Association is for people to live a longer life,” Davis said.”

Alicia Witherington, board member, said the money raised will go directly to the American Heart Association.

“Most of the money will be for research, grants and education,”

Witherington said. “Only 8.1 percent goes to administration.”

Teresa Doty, president of the Pike County Chapter of the American Red Cross Association, said the local chapter of the American Red Cross urges everyone to “Go Red” on February 21, 2024, in support of the National American heart Association.

Doty said plans are being finalized for the Pike County Chapter’s Annual Heart Walk at the Sportsplex on Enzor Road on February 26.