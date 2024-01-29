Gala tickets sold out, drawdown tickets still available Published 5:32 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Mardi Gras Gala 2024 Saturday night at Cattleman Park promises to be the same, fun and memorable event that it has been from the beginning.

Catherine Jordan, director of the hosting Colley Senior Complex, said tickets to the Mardi Gras Gala are sold out.

However, tickets for the Mardi Gras Gala Drawdown remain available and, with each $100 ticket, comes the chance to turn $100 into $10,000.

So, several Drawdown ticket holders could go home richer than when they came, much richer than when they came.

Everything gets rather quite when the Drawdown gets closer to the “final” four, Jordan said.

The last four ticket holders remaining in the drawing will decide whether to split the pot or keep drawing until only until only one ticket remains and the winner takes all.

“The Drawdown is always exciting and the Gala is fun for all with food, friends, dancing and the knowledge that each is supporting the Colley Senior Complex with activities and events for Troy’s senior community.

Drawdown tickets are still available at the Colley Senior Complex or by calling 808-8500.