Book Store features Black History Month

Published 5:36 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Jaine Treadwell

The Book Store at the Troy Public Library has a large collection of books especially for February, Black History Month.

Books are all labeled one dollar or less.

Iris Byrd, Book Store manager, said the Black History Month collection includes children’s fiction and non-fiction.

With purchases made by children, who come in and personally buy a book, there will be a goody bag with a coupon from W. Walnut Cookie Company. The coupons are available as long as they last.

The Book Store also has books on CD, DVDs and free magazines.

Byrd said keep checking at the Book Stores for new donations.

The Boks Store is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

