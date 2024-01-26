Zion Chapel falls to Highland Home in area game

Published 10:53 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

The Zion Chapel Rebels dropped a Class 2A, Area 4 matchup with the Highland Home Flying Squadron by a score of 59-48 on Thursday.

Highland Home jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter but Zion Chapel came back to cut the lead to 27-26 at halftime. The Squadron extended the lead 42-36 going into the final period and outscored the Rebels 17-12 in the final period.

Mason Stuart led the Rebels with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Jacob Chestnut added 12 points, four rebounds and four steals. Slade Grantham chipped in with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Highland Home was led by Jakaleb Faulk with 22 points, while Greg Tate earned 21 points.

