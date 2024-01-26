William Moguel named Pike Lib Athletic Director Published 11:30 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Pike Liberal Arts head football coach William Moguel was officially named the school’s athletic director on Friday.

Moguel replaces Donna Copeland, who served as interim athletic director from the summer through the winter. Copeland will remain on staff at Pike Lib as assistant athletic director.

Moguel is a longtime football and basketball coach in the state who served as an assistant coach at Pike Lib in 2022 and became interim head coach – and then permanent head coach – following the resignation of former coach Philip Coggins just before the 2023 season. Moguel, a New Brockton native and Troy University graduate, is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He’s served more than two decades as an assistant football and basketball coach at various programs throughout the state.

Moguel was a member of the Charles Henderson football staff that earned runner-up in 2013 and was head basketball coach at Pike County in 2010. He also served on the staff of two Elba High School teams that won state football championships and one that won a basketball state championship. In the past he’s also served on the staffs at Geneva, Headland, Daleville, New Brockton and Dale County Schools. In 2007, he was named ALFCA Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Moguel led Pike Lib to a 3-6 record in his first season at the helm, Pike’s second in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.