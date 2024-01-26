Troy’s Taylor McKinney ranked in Top 10 of college second basemen

Published 11:19 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Troy’s Taylor McKinney was ranked as the No. 10 second baseman in the country by D1 Softball. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

Troy Trojans junior softball player Taylor McKinney was ranked No. 10 in the entire country in D1 Softball’s Top 100 Second Basemen this week.

McKinney is coming off a 2023 season that saw her earn All-Sun Belt honors after posting a team-best .349 batting average with eight doubles, four triples, 12 homers, 51 RBI and 18 runs. Her .691 slugging percentage ranked fifth in the Sun Belt and her RBI ranked third in the conference. On the defensive end, McKinney earned a .961 fielding percentage with 105 put outs and 41 assists.

McKinney will go into her junior season ranked as one of the top second basemen in the entire country. Troy Softball opens the season Feb. 9 at home against UT-Martin and North Alabama in a doubleheader.

