Troy women earn seventh straight conference win Published 10:45 am Friday, January 26, 2024

The Troy Trojans (10-8, 7-1) women’s basketball team stretched their Sun Belt Conference winning streak to seven straight with a 77-70 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-9, 2-6) on Thursday.

The win also put Troy in second place in the Sun Belt and was Troy’s first win over Southern Miss ever. The Trojans were 0-5 against the Eagles all-time coming into Thursday’s contest.

Southern Miss capped off a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to tie the score 66-66 with just over four minutes remaining. Troy’s Makaiya Hallmon drilled three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to put the Trojans up 69-66. Troy finished the final two minutes knocking down a number of free throws to secure the win.

Troy shot just 32.9 percent from the field but also held Southern Miss to 38.8 percent shooting, while the Trojans won the rebound battle 48-45 and forced 16 turnovers in the process.

“To get this win in Trojan Arena was a credit to our fans. The energy tonight was incredible. When big moments happened, people were up on their feet cheering,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “So, when I say this was a team win, I mean all of Trojan Arena. I’m extremely grateful to have won seven straight. I’m grateful to the players for not quitting. They kept believing in us as coaches and each other. Instead, they learned and came back to get some serious wins. It means a lot to beat Southern Miss because of who’s on the other end. Joye Lee-McNelis is one of the best and I don’t say that lightly. She prepares her team well and makes great adjustments.”

Tai’Sheka Porchia led Troy with 25 point, seven rebounds, one block and two steals, while Ja’Mia Hollings earned a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Hallmon chipped in with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Troy will try to keep the win streak going this Saturday as a part of a doubleheader with the men’s team. The women face Arkansas State at 2 p.m. and the men face rival South Alabama at 4 p.m.