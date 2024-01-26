Troy Baseball lands commitment from Indiana pitcher

Published 11:09 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Noblesville High School pitcher Nolan Decker will be playing at Troy University.

Troy Trojans Baseball is just around the corner and this week the Trojans got a commitment for the Class of 2024 in left-handed pitcher Nolan Decker.

Decker is an incoming senior at Noblesville High School in Indiana and is coming off a 2023 junior season that saw the 6-foot, 195-pound pitcher boast a 5-3 starting record with 68 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA. During the spring, he posted a 68-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 innings pitched.

As a batter, Decker earned a .225 batting average with six doubles, 26 RBI and 17 runs last season, as well.

