Troy Baseball lands commitment from Indiana pitcher Published 11:09 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Troy Trojans Baseball is just around the corner and this week the Trojans got a commitment for the Class of 2024 in left-handed pitcher Nolan Decker.

Decker is an incoming senior at Noblesville High School in Indiana and is coming off a 2023 junior season that saw the 6-foot, 195-pound pitcher boast a 5-3 starting record with 68 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA. During the spring, he posted a 68-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 innings pitched.

As a batter, Decker earned a .225 batting average with six doubles, 26 RBI and 17 runs last season, as well.