Teacher of Year visits Banks School Published 6:17 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Faculty and students at Banks School were excited and honored to have Jeff Norris, 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year, Elementary State Teacher of the Year, visit their school.

Norris teaches at Oak Mountain Middle School in Birmingham. He has served as an assistant principal and principal but decided he wanted to return to the classroom. He has taught third and fifth grades but currently teaches sixth grade math. As Alabama Elementary Teacher of the Year, Norris is serving as an ambassador for public education and the teaching profession throughout the year.

Tammy Calhoun, Banks School assistant principal, said Norris is, of course, an outstanding classroom teacher,

“Jeff said he enjoyed his roles as principal and assistant principal but realized that he missed the interaction with students,” Calhoun said. “He enjoyed being in the classroom which provided learning experiences for him as well as for the students.”

Calhoun said during Norris’ visit, he had the opportunity to team teach with Laken Davis, Banks Teacher for the year. She teaches second grade and has been at Banks School three years. She was selected for the recognition by her peers.

“Laken Davis has taken several leadership roles at Banks,” Calhoun said. “Laken is an outstanding teacher and it was interesting to see her and Jeff Norris team teach. The students listened with interest and were very responsive. It was an honor to have Alabama’s Teacher of the Year visit our campus.”

Banks Principal Shantell Rouse said, in the teaching field, Norris has served in several positions including experience as an administrator.

“He had a vast amount of experience to share with us,” Rouse said. “Seeing and hearing him team teach with a few of our teachers was as a unique experience. The lesson he taught coincided with the GrowthMindset we have been promoting here at Banks.”

Rouse said It was also nice to be able to take the Alabama Teacher of the Year around Banks School and showcase the wonderful things “our” teachers are doing.

“We enjoyed having Jeff Norris, Alabama Teacher of the Year, on campus and look forward to any opportunity to work with him in the future.”