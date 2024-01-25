Zion Chapel bests Goshen in area clash Published 8:51 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Zion Chapel Rebels picked up a Class 2A, Area 4 win over the Goshen Eagles on Jan. 23 by a score of 64-58.

Zion Chapel jumped out to a 17-13 lead in the first quarter and held on to a 30-25 lead at halftime. Goshen came storming back in the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead going into the final period, but Zion Chapel outscored Goshen 17-10 in the final period to earn the area win.

Zion Chapel’s Slade Grantham led all scorers with 24 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, while teammate Joseph LeGear tallied 12 points and three rebounds. Mason Stuart filled up the stat sheet with eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, while Jacob Chestnut earned nine points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

For Goshen, JD Burney led the way with 14 points and two steals, while Jayden McNabb added 10 points, two assists and two rebounds. Makayel McBride tallied eight points, six rebounds and three blocks along with Sam Adams’ 10 points and two rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Goshen girls picked up a 36-17 area win over Zion Chapel as Alyssa Sparks paced the Lady Eagles with 11 points. Amber Vickers added nine points, while Hagen Sessions and Maggie Downing scored five points each for ZCHS.

The Pike County Bulldogs also lost 72-68 in an area game on Tuesday to New Brockton. Markelis Hobdy scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, while Kam Christian added 18 points. The Lady Bulldogs also fell 69-17 to New Brockton. Jo’ceriauna Thomas led PCHS with six points in the loss.