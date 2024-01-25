Troy snaps two-game losing streak with win over Texas State Published 9:09 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Troy Trojans (12-8, 6-2) remain tied for second place in the Sun Belt Conference after picking up a 75-65 home win over the Texas State Bobcats (7-13, 1-7) on Wednesday.

After winning six straight games – five to open conference play – Troy lost back-to-back games to rival South Alabama and Southern Miss last week before snapping the losing streak on Wednesday.

Troy knocked down 54.2 percent of its shots in the win over Texas State, earning one of the best shooting nights of the year for the Trojans. Troy also narrowly won the rebound battle 29-28 and forced 15 turnovers, while scoring 24 points off turnovers. Troy also outscored Texas State 38-28 in the paint.

“Our guys were really active defensively. We switched to a hybrid of zone and man and our guys did a really good job executing it,” Cross said. “It was a collective effort. Our guys played really well and we played great team defense. Offensively, we were very efficient. Myles Rigsby started us off and carried us in the first half. In the second half, Spudd and Tayton got going. Anytime you can shoot 54 percent, you’re going to have a great opportunity to win the game.”

Myles Rigsby had a career night with 20 points, two assists, three steals and nine rebounds, while Christyon Eugene added 17 points and three rebounds. Tayton Conerway also chipped in with 14 points, six assists and two rebounds. Theo Seng earned eight points, as well.

The win over Texas State marks Troy’s 11th win at Trojan Arena this season, tying the school record for wins at Trojan Arena in a season.

Cross also spoke on taking part in the “Suits and Sneakers” imitative to raise awareness for the fight against cancer. Suits and Sneakers is a nationwide event when basketball coaches across the country raise awareness for cancer research.

“It’s just a small thing we can do to show that we support (Coaches vs. Cancer),” Cross said. “It’s the most awful and deadly disease ever known. I lost my mom to cancer, and so it’s very, very personal for me. It’s something that we need to find a cure for, and it’s going to take everybody.”

The Trojans host a doubleheader this Saturday along with the women’s team. The men will host rival South Alabama at 4 p.m., while the women host Arkansas State at 2 p.m.