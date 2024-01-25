Trojans, Purple Cats pick up Tuesday wins

Published 8:57 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Josh Boutwell

Jywon Boyd scored 19 points against Park Crossing for the Trojans. (Photo by Dan Smith)

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Ariton Purple Cats picked up wins on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Trojans topped Park Crossing in a non-area game by a score of 63-43 as Jywon Body scored 19 points, Bray Jones added 12 points and Cody Cross scored nine points. The Lady Trojans, however, fell to Park Crossing by a score of 51-19. Kamari Strozier scored six points for CHHS.

The Ariton Purple Cats picked up a pair of wins this week. Ariton topped Dale County by a score of 63-45 as Ian Senn tallied 16 points and Matt McNair scored 10 points. The Purple Cats also bested Abbeville by a score of 75-54 with Senn tallied 29 points and nine rebounds. Lawson Leger also earned a triple-double against Abbeville with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Ariton girls defeated Dale County 44-10 with Macileigh Bragg earning 15 points and seven boards, while Nya Allen added eight points and seven rebounds.

More newsletter

Zion Chapel bests Goshen in area clash

Best of friends until the end

Troy community saddened by ‘Booty’ Bruce’s passing

Master storytellers headline festival

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who is the greatest Troy Football coach ever?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events