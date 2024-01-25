Trojans, Purple Cats pick up Tuesday wins Published 8:57 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Ariton Purple Cats picked up wins on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Trojans topped Park Crossing in a non-area game by a score of 63-43 as Jywon Body scored 19 points, Bray Jones added 12 points and Cody Cross scored nine points. The Lady Trojans, however, fell to Park Crossing by a score of 51-19. Kamari Strozier scored six points for CHHS.

The Ariton Purple Cats picked up a pair of wins this week. Ariton topped Dale County by a score of 63-45 as Ian Senn tallied 16 points and Matt McNair scored 10 points. The Purple Cats also bested Abbeville by a score of 75-54 with Senn tallied 29 points and nine rebounds. Lawson Leger also earned a triple-double against Abbeville with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Ariton girls defeated Dale County 44-10 with Macileigh Bragg earning 15 points and seven boards, while Nya Allen added eight points and seven rebounds.