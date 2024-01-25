Black History, Dr. Seuss featured at Tupper
Published 4:53 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024
- The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge provides many services for Brundidge and the surrounding communities.
Theresa Trawick, library director, said when most people think of a library, they usually think of books and reference materials.
“But a library is all that and much more,” Trawick said. “The library provides a variety of services for its patrons. For those who are considering selling a house, making a will or signing a lease, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is now equipped to help them use Gale LegalForms on our computers, or get the forms available via the library’s website.”
Trawick said the forms are fill-in-the-blank, downloadable and continuously updated to reflect the latest Alabama forms.
Gale LegalForms, an online, authoritative legal resource, is available on the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library website attupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org/ or google for public library Brundidge, Alabama.
Gale LegalForms is a part of the Alabama Virtual Library, Trawick said. Go to the library’s website and scroll down on Digital Library page for the Alabama Virtual Library,
“Gale Legal Forms brings together thousands of authentic, professional, national and state-specific legal forms including business, personal, real estate and general forms covering hundreds of legal subjects and issues and includes everything from landlord tenant, wills, power of attorney to small business contracts.”
Trawick said the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has many resources available and a staff that is available and willing to assist its patrons.
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is located on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.
The Tupper light Memorial Library in Brundidge has planned a busy and outstanding calendar of events for February and March.
Library Director Theresa Trawick said two big events are the Black History Program on February 24 and Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party on March 2,
“We expect to have large attendance for those events and we encourage everyone to mark February 24 and March 2 on their calendars,” Trawick said.
The Black History Program will be “Celebrating Unsung Heroes” at 10 a.m. February 24 at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library,
The program will be a time to learn more about unsung local unsung heroes
“Seuss on the Loose Week” will be a time to dress up wacky crazy and com to the library and have fun.
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at the library.
Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by participating in a wacky time at Tupper that will include games, snacks, and crafts, Trawick said.
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has a large collection of books about Black History’s unsung heroes to read and learn about. Tupper also has a large collection of Dr. Seuss book that are wacky and fun to read.
Learn more about programs and events at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street in Brundidge.