W.A Gayle Planetarium to reopen Saturday Published 5:54 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The W.A Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery has announced the re-opening of the planetarium along with the recent appointment of the new Planetarium Coordinator, William “Lee” Tinker.

The grand reopening event will take place on Saturday, January 27, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event is free to all.

The opening day event schedule begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a Meet and Greet with an opportunity to meet Hallstrom Planetarium Director Jon Bell, writer and producer of the planetarium show “The Planets.”

Opening day will also include a facility tour, a first showing of “The Planets,” mini planetarium shows and a laser show, “American Space Journey.”

Once reopened, the W.A Gayle Planetarium will be providing Saturday shows every Saturday from February 3 until April 27. The show schedules for February through April are 10 a.m. “Accidental Astronaut” and 11:30 a.m. general and family show, “The Planets.”