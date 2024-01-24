‘Hearts for Hearts’ begins today at The Pig Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The year 2024 is the 11th year that both Piggly Wiggly stores in Troy have sold red hearts to their customers in support of the Pike County Heart Board and the American Heart Association.

“In the past, the customers at the Piggly Wiggly stores in Troy have been very responsive in purchasing the hearts at the checkout counter, said Tracey Davis, Pike County Heart Board member.

The hearts will be for sale, January 26 through February 11. The hearts are displayed along with the names of those who purchased them.

Both Steve and Jennifer Garrett, owners of the Troy Piggly Wiggly stores, both have relatives with either heart concerns or stoke concerns, so they know the importance of raising funds for the Pike County Heart Board, said board member Jimmy Phillips. “

The money raised will go directly to the American Heart Association,” Davis said. “Less than 10 percent is for administrative expenses. The remainder of the money goes for research, grants and education.”

Teresa Doty, board member, said there is still time to become a sponsor of the American Heart Association.

“You can also make a memorial donation for a loved one,” Doty said.